New scheme could help families in Mansfield facing funeral costs during cost of living crisis

Over the past three years, the council has spent nearly £18,000 arranging simple ceremonies for people with no next of kin, or where families are unable to pay for the service themselves.

With more and more people facing financial hardship, the council is expecting this figure to rise in the coming year.

Figures nationally show the average funeral now costs about £4,000, which is leaving many families worried about how they will afford to give a family member a respectable send-off.

While less expensive funerals are possible, often people in a state of recent bereavement are not minded to shop around and can either land themselves with debt or pass responsibility for the funeral to a local authority.

To help provide a third path, the council is hoping to move forward with the procurement of a simple funeral option which could be offered to families for under £2,000, with the possibility of add-in features for an extra price.

A report to the council’s overview and scrutiny committee suggested 9 per cent of people faced with organising a funeral struggle to pay without taking on debt and the average debt they take on is £1,751.

Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “The cost of funerals is a big problem for a growing number of people, partly because the funeral industry is unregulated with prices varying dramatically and partly because government support for low income families facing funeral costs is inadequate.

“What this means is, ultimately, the council picks up the costs for a growing number of families, so it makes sense that we explore ways of making funerals more affordable.

“This scheme would allow us to immediately signpost families who may be struggling to where they can obtain a more affordable option which at least ensures their loved ones are given a fitting send-off, but which spares them the emotional load of seeking a package they can afford at a time when they feel least able to do so.”