New Santa's Grotto at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest gets the go ahead

The application is for a replacement “Santa’s Grotto” building to replace the existing one, the construction of a new retail store and Woodland Rangers Hut and new access and egress paths.

The winding access and egress paths allow for seasonal illuminations and animation experiences throughout the Christmas period.

The application site, at the holiday park near Rufford, currently comprises of the existing Santa’s grotto, two lodge buildings and a tent located just outside the village square in the centre of the park to the east of the lake and surrounded by broadleaved trees.

The existing Santa’s Grotto at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest

The design and access statement by Jackson Design Associates said: “The replacement Santa’s Grotto and the Christmas themed displays will be a seasonal experience creating “Santa” Meeting Rooms and photo dispense for Center Parcs holiday guests.

“Five Santa rooms are proposed, accessed through a meet and greet area, waiting area with seasonal animation display and illuminations and a controlled lobby to maintain the magic.

“There will also be an integral Santa’s gift or present store, staff room with wheelchair accessible w/c, dressing area and photo collection point.

“The “Rangers Hut” will be a seasonal store to operate alongside the proposed Santa’s Grotto. This will retail Christmas themed gifts, toys, and decorations. The rest of the year, the rangers hut will be a learning-based woodland craft room, with mini beast experiences, displays and informative talks.

“A retail and activity space will be constructed with a store and two wheelchair accessible w/c’s with baby changing facilities.

“The existing “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” will be demolished to allow for this proposal.

“The total holiday village site comprises an area over 400 acres, with 30 acres of lakes, streams and ponds that have been created as well as a mosaic of woodland clearings for heathland and grassland regeneration.