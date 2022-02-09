‘Green Rewards’ will allow residents to log their green activities through a dedicated mobile app or web browser, and potentially win vouchers.

The programme is the district council’s latest project to tackle climate change, promote behaviour change and work towards making Newark and Sherwood a Safer, Cleaner Greener place to live.

The programme aims to encourage all local residents to take action against climate change, by making sustainable changes in their daily lives that may seem small but can make a big impact.

Residents can sign up to Green Rewards scheme

Allowing residents to log sustainable activities they have done to reduce their carbon footprint, such as walking to work, avoiding single use plastics, or eating a plant-based diet on some days, they will then earn Green Points, which can result in vouchers to be used locally.

Each month two £20 vouchers will be awarded; one for the resident who has logged the most Green Points, and another selected at random in a raffle of all resident users of the platform.

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of Newark and Sherwood’s involvement in Green Rewards. We all know the effects of carbon emissions, and how we must all make a change.

“Reducing your carbon footprint is more important than ever, but it can be overwhelming to know where to start, and not everyone is aware of what changes they can make to improve.

“We are always working towards a Cleaner, Safer, Greener Newark and Sherwood and this is a brilliant scheme to get residents engaged and involved, but also rewarded! I hope residents feel motivated to be more sustainable once they see how even small changes can have a significant impact.”

From Wednesday, February 16, residents can sign up to Green Rewards, for free, at www.notts.greenrewards.co.uk.