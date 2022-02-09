Additional £15 million investment proposed to repair Nottinghamshire’s roads

The funding will specifically target a right repair, right first time, approach that delivers permanent repairs whenever possible, and will involve increasing the number of structural patching teams that operate on Nottinghamshire’s highways network.

The funding was agreed at the council’s Finance and Major Projects committee but is subject to Full Council final approval when the council sets its budget on February 24.

The additional funds will come from an earmarked reserve for highways and environmental improvements.

Additional investment for Nottinghamshire’s roads is awaiting approval

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the Transport and Environment committee, said: “The cross-party review group agreed recommendations to improve the county’s roads at the end of last year. Officers were tasked with delivering a new highways improvement plan and this is what we’ve agreed today.

“The leader of council, Coun Ben Bradley MP, prioritised roads as a key area to improve at the start of our administration and on the back of this I can tell you that this work has now started and will continue as a key priority.

“Part of the funding will allow us to employ additional structural road patching staff who can cover more of the county, getting it right first time.

“We will also be changing the way we communicate with residents to help improve the way we do things; we want to make it easier for people to report issues to us and when we’re out working, we want you to know what we’re doing and why.

“We’re exploring every avenue available to us to improve our highways. That includes looking at all of the options on the table from Government, including county deals and the new model of Combined Authority which we’ll be discussing with Government very soon."