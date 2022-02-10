New refurbished advice centre for Ollerton residents
Ollerton residents now have a brand new facility to ask any burning questions they might have about their residency or tenancy for Newark and Sherwood District Council.
The newly refurbished advice centre on Sycamore Road in New Ollerton is open for residents Monday to Friday from 9am until 12.30pm and 1.30pm until 4.30pm.
Just like Castle House in Newark, this facility will help residents and tenants with any concerns they might have.
From paying council tax to asking about bin days, and from finding out about housing benefits to planning enquiries, you’ll get everything you need from the council from the centre.
David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “We’re happy that we’ve been able to open this newly refurbished centre for the people of Ollerton.
“Even though we live in an increasingly digital age, many of our harder to reach residents value seeing people face to face.
“This is what I hope this facility can offer and our officers will be here to meet residents in person to offer them assistance on any queries they might have about their residency and tenancy.”
The facility has been refurbished inside and has been made to look more welcoming for residents.
