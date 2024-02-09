New ratings awarded to county's social care services – with 'inadequate' for Mansfield care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England.

It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beechdene Care Home, on Woodhouse Road, was rated ‘inadequate’ having been inspected on December 6, 2023.

Beechdene Care Home, 29 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield. Image from Google Maps

Speaking to your Chad in November 2023, a spokesperson for Greenline Staffing, who run Beechdene Care Home, said: “We have contacted the families of our residents to inform them of our sad decision to close Beechdene Care Home.

“The building is in a poor state of repair, and we have commissioned a number of surveys relating to the building and what would be required to ensure the building is in line with the expected standards.

“Unfortunately, the reports have raised several significant issues which require substantial work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are unable to meet the cost of such extensive refurbishment and have sadly taken the decision to close.

“We will continue to work with the local authority to help provide support to residents and families in finding suitable alternative accommodation.

“We are very grateful to our staff and thank them for their help at this time.”

Other figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Nottinghamshire:

• McMorrow House: Outstanding, last inspected on October 23.

• 41 West Hill: Inadequate, last inspected on November 6.

• The Troc Care Home: Good, last inspected on December 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Parker House Nursing Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 29.

• Ryland Residential Home: Inadequate, last inspected on October 25.

Other social care services in the area were also rated:

• Worksop Supported Living Service: Good, last inspected on December 12.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding' given to organisations exceeding expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.