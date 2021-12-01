Expanding pizza chain wins at PAPA Awards 2021
Fireaway, the UK’s fastest growing pizza chain, which has a branch in Mansfield, has won the Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year award at the PAPA Awards 2021.
At these same awards in 2019 they won the Best Small Pizza Chain award and since then the number of Fireaway stores has grown exponentially.
A Fireaway spokesman said: “We’re honoured to have been recognised by the PAPA Awards for our hard work over the last year.
“Despite the challenges of the pandemic we’ve been able to continue our expansion and make an impact in the market.”
The PAPA awards are run by the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association and recognise those in the hospitality and retail sectors.
Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.