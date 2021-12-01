At these same awards in 2019 they won the Best Small Pizza Chain award and since then the number of Fireaway stores has grown exponentially.

A Fireaway spokesman said: “We’re honoured to have been recognised by the PAPA Awards for our hard work over the last year.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic we’ve been able to continue our expansion and make an impact in the market.”

Fireaway has won the Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year award

The PAPA awards are run by the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association and recognise those in the hospitality and retail sectors.