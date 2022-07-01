New president and members for Mansfield Rotary

Rotarian Karen Johnson has taken over for the next 12 months from former Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop, who had served throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the formal changeover, Mrs Allsop welcomed Matt Harding, Ashley Booker and Wayne Swiffin as members of Mansfield Rotary and the Rotary International global organisation.

Rotarian Matt Harding with new Mansfield Rotary Club president Rotarian Karen Johnson.

Matt, of Clipstone-based signs and banner company BeeNoticed.co.uk, communications professional and former Chad Editor Ashley and PR guru and Chad reporter Wayne have been associate members, but have stepped up to full membership afer confirming their commitment to the Rotary and its work supporting the community.

Matt has also become the president-elect of Mansfield Rotary and will become president from July 1, 2023.