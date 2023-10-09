News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

New powered wheelchair for Mansfield Bowling Club thanks to community donations

A disabled Mansfield bowling club member was moved by the “generosity” of his club after replacing the club’s existing wheelchair with a brand new powered version.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Martin Smith, a new member at Mansfield Bowling Club, said he was “moved by the club’s generosity" in purchasing a new powered wheelchair.

Club members felt that the old chair, which needed to be pulled along the green by a volunteer, was "not suitable for an independent man like Martin" and so member Mike Lake began researching suitable more “accessible” bowling wheelchairs.

Mike said: “I discovered the Bush Mills powered chair.

Left to Right - Paul Sanderson, Eleanor Lake, Ivan Wood, Mike Lake, Lynne Morrow, Dawn Wood, Catherine Heslop, Trevor Livings, John Troop, Jerry from Bush Hills.Left to Right - Paul Sanderson, Eleanor Lake, Ivan Wood, Mike Lake, Lynne Morrow, Dawn Wood, Catherine Heslop, Trevor Livings, John Troop, Jerry from Bush Hills.
Left to Right - Paul Sanderson, Eleanor Lake, Ivan Wood, Mike Lake, Lynne Morrow, Dawn Wood, Catherine Heslop, Trevor Livings, John Troop, Jerry from Bush Hills.
Most Popular

“But we were faced with raising more than £2,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So, we approached possible funders to help source the chair.”

Martin praised Mansfield Rotary Club as the first responders to the fundraising call with a £500 donation.

Read More
In 13 photos: Families flock to popular Mansfield field for pumpkin picking fun

He also thanked Sport England and Morrisons, Mansfield Rugby Club and Ben Bradley MP for their donations and support.

He said members also gave their financial support, and praised John Troop, Judith Ford, Hazel Southerington and Paul Sanderson for donating “generously” to the fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin said he visited Gedling Indoor Bowls centre with Mike, to test the four powered Bush Hill chairs, finding the right fit.

He said it was “important” for Mansfield Bowling Club to purchase a chair, meeting his needs but also the needs of other older members.

He said once they were certain they had chosen wisely, the chair was purchased.

Jerry from Bush Hills drove up from the headquarters in London to deliver the chair and explain its assembly and controls.

Martin said he had “great fun” trying it out and performing some “wheelies” for the team.

Related topics:Mansfield