New powered wheelchair for Mansfield Bowling Club thanks to community donations
Martin Smith, a new member at Mansfield Bowling Club, said he was “moved by the club’s generosity" in purchasing a new powered wheelchair.
Club members felt that the old chair, which needed to be pulled along the green by a volunteer, was "not suitable for an independent man like Martin" and so member Mike Lake began researching suitable more “accessible” bowling wheelchairs.
Mike said: “I discovered the Bush Mills powered chair.
“But we were faced with raising more than £2,000.
“So, we approached possible funders to help source the chair.”
Martin praised Mansfield Rotary Club as the first responders to the fundraising call with a £500 donation.
He also thanked Sport England and Morrisons, Mansfield Rugby Club and Ben Bradley MP for their donations and support.
He said members also gave their financial support, and praised John Troop, Judith Ford, Hazel Southerington and Paul Sanderson for donating “generously” to the fund.
Martin said he visited Gedling Indoor Bowls centre with Mike, to test the four powered Bush Hill chairs, finding the right fit.
He said it was “important” for Mansfield Bowling Club to purchase a chair, meeting his needs but also the needs of other older members.
He said once they were certain they had chosen wisely, the chair was purchased.
Jerry from Bush Hills drove up from the headquarters in London to deliver the chair and explain its assembly and controls.
Martin said he had “great fun” trying it out and performing some “wheelies” for the team.