In 13 photos: Families flock to popular Mansfield field for pumpkin picking fun
Families have kickstarted the autumn season with a trip to a family-run Mansfield pumpkin patch.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Debdale Lane Pumpkin Patch, located in Mansfield Woodhouse, opened on October 1 and will remain open until October 31, 9am-5pm.
For enquiries about the site – contact Amy and Kevin Houldsworth on [email protected] or by calling 07817 176924.
Check out these 13 autumnal photos from the pumpkin patch...
