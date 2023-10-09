News you can trust since 1952
In 13 photos: Families flock to popular Mansfield field for pumpkin picking fun

Families have kickstarted the autumn season with a trip to a family-run Mansfield pumpkin patch.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST

Debdale Lane Pumpkin Patch, located in Mansfield Woodhouse, opened on October 1 and will remain open until October 31, 9am-5pm.

For enquiries about the site – contact Amy and Kevin Houldsworth on [email protected] or by calling 07817 176924.

Check out these 13 autumnal photos from the pumpkin patch...

Mark, Amy and Poppy Houldsworth showcasing their pumpkins.

1. Family-run pumpkin patch

Mark, Amy and Poppy Houldsworth showcasing their pumpkins. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Families flocked to the pumpkin patch to pick the best ones for Halloween.

2. Pumpkin Patch

Families flocked to the pumpkin patch to pick the best ones for Halloween. Photo: Jason Chadwick

There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from this autumn.

3. Autumnal scenery

There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from this autumn. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Here is Henry Houldsworth showing us his favourite unusual finds.

4. Pumpkins with character

Here is Henry Houldsworth showing us his favourite unusual finds. Photo: Jason Chadwick

