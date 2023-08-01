News you can trust since 1952
Chesterfield man fined for paying a ‘man with a van’ to dispose of waste in Sutton

A man has been convicted and fined for paying an unauthorised “man with a van” to remove their waste – and which was later fly-tipped down a country lane near Sutton.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:41 BST

The waste, which consisted of cardboard boxes, a vehicle bumper and refuse sack, was found by Ashfield Council community protection officers during routine patrol.

Alexandru Hetea of Holmewood, Chesterfield, was cautioned and interviewed over the alleged offence and issued with a fixed penalty notice of £200.

However, the council, which council offers a waste collection service, where it collects large items, like fridges, said he did not pay it and so was taken to court.

The waste consisted of carboard boxes, a vehicle bumper and refuse sackThe waste consisted of carboard boxes, a vehicle bumper and refuse sack
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Hetea admitted failing to take all reasonable measures to ensure the transfer of waste on his property was removed by an authorised person.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 and £500 costs.

Sentencing, district judge Gillian Young said fly-tipping is an eyesore which spoils the enjoyment of the environment, affecting humans and animals.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith,council deputy leader and corporate lead for community safety and crime reduction said: “This is another case of a resident disregarding their legal responsibility to dispose of their waste correctly and ignoring warnings issued by the council.

“We will not tolerate environmental crime of any kind, and this should act as a warning to those that think that they will get away with dumping waste, fly-tipping and littering in our district."

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “We are working hard to prevent fly tipping in our district and we have invested significantly in CCTV to support our investigations which will help catch those responsible.”