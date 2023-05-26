Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry convened and chaired the inaugural Fraud Partnership forum meeting, pulling together agencies from across the county to start working more closely together on tackling the issue.

Partners joining forces include Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Special Operations Unit, Trading Standards, Citizens Advice, Victim Care, the Department for Work and Pensions, Mencap, Age Concern and Nottinghamshire’s local authorities and two universities.

Commissioner Henry said: “Fraud impacts some of the most vulnerable people in the county and it is heart-breaking to hear some of the cruel stories, including how people have been conned out of their life savings.

PCC Caroline Henry with Notts Police’s fraud and cyber protect team at the recent Emergency Services Day at Wollaton Park.

“It is a growing problem that is affecting more people as the fraudsters become more sophisticated.

“We are determined to fight back and stop Nottinghamshire folk having their hard-earned cash taken out of their pockets.

“Fraud is a continually evolving threat that can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on its victims.

"Not only does it result in financial loss, it also causes mental and physical trauma. Many businesses don’t report fraud as they are concerned about sanctions or the potential reputational impact it could have.

“By working together in this new partnership, we hope to raise awareness, prevent repeat victimisation, share information on trends and collaborate on a far better collective response to fraud.”

Detective Inspector Ashley Xavier said: “Whether it’s a simple trick or a sophisticated high-tech online scam, fraud is a particularly callous offence.

“Not only do fraudsters inflict financial loss on their victims, they also cause an enormous amount of emotional hurt and pain.

“We therefore welcome agencies coming together to work more closely on this issue.”

If you are affected by fraud or cybercrime, you can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or dial 999 if it is an emergency.

You can also report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 (Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm).

Businesses, charity or other organisations suffering a live cyber-attack can call 0300 123 2040 (available 24/7).