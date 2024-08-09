Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for four new padel courts and a clubhouse close to Mansfield Town FC’s One Call Stadium have been given the green light.

The £1m development was first proposed to the council last November by the football club.

Padel tennis is a growing sport in Europe, with new facilities opening across the country and in places like Spain and Italy.

Nottinghamshire has already witnessed the sport’s growing popularity, with Notts County FC’s Meadow Lane Stadium opening new padel courts in 2022.

Mansfield Town's plans for new padel courts and a clubhouse have been approved. Photo: Google

The Mansfield plans were first put forward in March, when James Bowring, chief operating officer at the World Padel Academy (WPA) UK said at the time: “In the last 18 months, things have started to ramp up, the visibility of the sport is growing.

“Seeing the footballers play it in different parts of the world, it’s something we believe is going to be booming in this country and we want to get in from the beginning.”

The sport is usually played in doubles and is a blend of tennis and squash, being played in a mesh walled court with the walls being used in-game.

The new Mansfield courts will be located off Quarry Lane to the southwest of the football club’s One Call Stadium, on an area of unused wasteland next to 3G pitches.

The development includes four new padel courts alongside a clubhouse containing a reception, a food and beverage outlet and a retail store.

The council’s decision to approve the new development came with conditions, with one being that covered and secure cycle parking facilities be implemented.

Speaking back in March, Richard Flisher, managing director of CPMG Architects, said: “There’s going to be four courts that are going to be covered, which means you can play in all weathers.”

The sport is relatively friendly, meaning people of all skill sets are able to start playing.

Mr Flisher added: “I’ve played tennis in the past and I think it’s a nice alternative – I think it’s very accessible and very inclusive.”

The development is part of a wider £10m investment to promote the sport in the UK by World Panel Academy, a UAE-based organisation championing the game.

Alongside the new facilities, World Padel Academy Mansfield will also provide coaching to players and hold tournaments.