New Mansfield games area a slam dunk with nearby residents

Football goal posts, basketball hoops and cricket markings have been installed at Bull Farm Park, off Stacey Road, replacing a multi-use games area adapted from two unused tennis courts.

Nearby resident Charlie Johnson, aged 15, who has been playing basketball for about two years and dreams of turning professional and fellow Mansfield Patriots player Tyrese Cooke, also 15, who has been playing for about six months, use the facility most days.Charlie said: "The old backboards were breaking and the ball didn’t bounce very well on the rough ground. This surface is a billion times better – it’s ideal for shooting practice and I’d spend all day, every day, here if I could.”Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: “This is a fantastic new facility, not just for Bull Farm residents, but for visitors from surrounding areas.

“We hope it will encourage families of all ages to become more active and enjoy a wider range of activities in our open spaces, especially with better weather hopefully on its way this spring and summer.”

Parks Development Officer Andy Chambers with Coun Andy Burgin and Coun Sonya Ward and local residents at the new facility.

The new MUGA, funded by £57,500 in developer contributions received from new housing at Pleasley Hill, joins the park’s existing toddler play area, bowls green, full-sized football pitch and skate park.

Enjoyment

Coun Sonya Ward, council member for Bull Farm and Pleasley Hill, said: “Thanks to everyone who provided their views on what they’d like during the initial consultation we now have this brilliant facility, which will brings hours of enjoyment to people of all ages.

Mansfield Patriots players Tyrese Cooke, left, and Charlie Johnson, both aged 15, try out the new facility.

“It’s great to see it being so well used already.”

The council said the area has four wide entrances, which mean ‘it can be easily accessed by everyone, including those who use wheelchairs’, while a set of gates means the council’s small road sweeper can be used to keep the surface clean.

The MUGA is part of a wider project to improve the range of equipment aimed at youngsters aged eight-14 at Bull Farm Park and Woburn Road.