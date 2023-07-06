News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

New life-saving equipment installed at Mansfield Woodhouse pub

A new defibrillator has been installed outside a Mansfield Woodhouse pub in a bid to help save lives.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read

The new Automated External Defibrillator at the Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse, on the A60 Leeming Lane North, will be a helping hand for emergency responders who can now access this life-saving machine.

The defibrillator – designed to deliver an electric shock to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest – has been fitted on the outside of the pub and is available for anyone to use in case of an emergency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The installation was made possible by a successful community fundraiser, including donations from Coopers’ customers, Marstons Brewery and Coun Anne Callaghan.

The new AED is located at Coopers on the A60 road. Photo: submitted.The new AED is located at Coopers on the A60 road. Photo: submitted.
The new AED is located at Coopers on the A60 road. Photo: submitted.
Most Popular
Read More
Popular public toilet in centre of Mansfield could reopen

Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield Council member for Manor, said: “Our goal is to make our community safer and be prepared for emergencies when someone’s heart stops working properly.

“The AED is a small, portable machine that can send an electric shock to someone’s heart if it suddenly stops beating correctly.

“This shock can actually bring the heart back to its normal rhythm and save a person’s life. The best part is AEDs are easy to use and anyone can operate them, even if they haven’t had special training.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To keep the AED in good condition, we need to check it regularly. We have to ensure the battery is charged, the pads are not expired and everything is working properly.

“I've used some of the money from my ward allowance to pay for these checks. Together, we can make a big difference, save lives and make our community a safer place to live.”

Related topics:Anne Callaghan