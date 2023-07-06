The new Automated External Defibrillator at the Coopers at Mansfield Woodhouse, on the A60 Leeming Lane North, will be a helping hand for emergency responders who can now access this life-saving machine.

The defibrillator – designed to deliver an electric shock to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest – has been fitted on the outside of the pub and is available for anyone to use in case of an emergency.

The installation was made possible by a successful community fundraiser, including donations from Coopers’ customers, Marstons Brewery and Coun Anne Callaghan.

The new AED is located at Coopers on the A60 road. Photo: submitted.

Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield Council member for Manor, said: “Our goal is to make our community safer and be prepared for emergencies when someone’s heart stops working properly.

“The AED is a small, portable machine that can send an electric shock to someone’s heart if it suddenly stops beating correctly.

“This shock can actually bring the heart back to its normal rhythm and save a person’s life. The best part is AEDs are easy to use and anyone can operate them, even if they haven’t had special training.”

“To keep the AED in good condition, we need to check it regularly. We have to ensure the battery is charged, the pads are not expired and everything is working properly.