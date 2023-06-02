New life for disused Sutton building as construction gets underway at the new Maker Space

High Pavement House will be a new hub for business and innovation, offering modern business space alongside a community-operated workshop facility.

On the ground floor, Maker Space will be a place where people can learn, socialise and collaborate while accessing a range of machinery and equipment along with practical advice in a live workshop setting and on the first floor there will be a modern, well-equipped business centre containing various lettable units complete with communal kitchen, meeting space, breakout areas and, of course, high-speed internet.

The new Makerspace Committee was formed in January, a group of local enthusiasts who will manage the creative space when it opens later this year.

Coun Matt Relf, investment manager Paul Crawford, project manager Katie Mills, Jason Madeley (Miller Knight) and Jim Hardie (Miller Knight).

Funding is being invested from the Future High Streets Fund as part of the £6.2 million secured from government, to be used to transform Sutton Town Centre.

Coun Matt Relf, executive lead for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, visited the site as works commenced.

He said: “This marks the start of something special in Ashfield. This new state of the art multifunctional space will create a hub in Ashfield and allow residents and businesses inclusive access to industrial equipment, skills and opportunities which may have been out of reach previously.

