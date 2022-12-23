Find out more about Sutton's new unique Maker Space at discovery sessions

The ground floor of High Pavement House will be home to the Maker Space and it is set to open in spring 2023.

And Ashfield District Council is hosting a discovery session on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Sutton Community Academy Lecture Theatre, to give residents a chance to take a look at the exciting plans and find out more.

Council officers will be on hand to discuss the project and answer any questions.

The Maker Space is part of the council’s £6.27million Future High Streets Fund and will see High Pavement House transformed to include office and education space.

Coun Matthew Relf, executive lead member for Regeneration and Corporate Transformation, who will be at the event explaining the vision for the centre, said: “I encourage every resident and business who is interested in learning more about the Maker Space to attend our discovery session.

“The plans for the space, which will be the only one of its kind in Nottinghamshire outside of the city centre, are shaping up nicely.

“The Maker Space will offer a unique experience for Sutton and the rest of the district. It will allow people to gain valuable new skills and enjoy the pleasure of making things.