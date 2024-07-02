Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog that was rehomed after being abandoned on the road and hit by a van has made a recovery and is now celebrating her new lease on life with a visit to the beach.

Luna, a four-year-old greyhound, was rescued by the animal charity Beauty’s Legacy in December 2023 after she was found hit by a van and abandoned by her previous owners in Mansfield.

The charity appealed to supporters for donations to finance her treatment, and raised over £1,000 to cover her expenses.

Lisa Dean, founder of the charity, praised everyone who supported Luna's recovery, including the staff at Mansfield Vets4Pets.

New lease of life for Luna. Photo shared by Mansfield Vets4Pets.

Despite being injured with a dislocated rear leg, a laceration to the front leg, and bruising, Lisa said Luna still wagged her tail when found.

Luna is recovering well after surgery and enjoying her “best life” in her new home.