No trains for Nottinghamshire again today due to strike action

Rail services in Nottinghamshire are at a standstill again today (Friday) as members of the RMT and ASLEF Unions take more strike action.

By John Smith
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

As was the case on Wednesday, East Midlands Railway says it will not be running any services, either on the mainline between Sheffield, Nottingham and London, or on any local and regional routes.

It means the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton, Shirebrook and Whitwell, will again be closed.

Stations are silent again across Nottinghamshire today as the second rail strike of the week takes place
However, as before, local bus services will run as normal and tram services between Nottingham, Hucknall and Bulwell will again be unaffected.

Normal services will resume again from tomorrow (Saturday)

For more information on the strikes, tickets and refunds, visit EMR’s website here.

