New kit for Mansfield Town Football Club U13s thanks to donation
Mansfield Town Football Club U13s performance team was awarded £999 through the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme which has helped get a new kit.
The Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK every month.
Fred Coggeran, Mansfield Town head of youth performance on behalf of the U13s team, said: “Although part of Mansfield Town, we are a true grassroots team rather than an academy and therefore, completely self-funded.
"We have had the same kit for two years and as the team has moved to 11-a-side the squad has increased both numerically and physically.
"This donation will fund a new kit and is a wonderful boost to the team.”
Under The Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, the Nottingham regional business provides financial support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes, every month.
Another Nottnghamshire charity supported by the scheme was DL Football Coaching who received £1,000 which enabled them to deliver free training sessions to children in Hucknall and Carlton over the October holidays.
Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, added: “Community Champions is all about supporting the local community. These two sporting groups are not only providing a valuable service but are helping individuals’ physical health. We were very happy to support them.”
