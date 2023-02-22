New kerbside glass recycling service for the Newark and Sherwood district
A new kerbside glass recycling service is being introduced across the Newark and Sherwood district following the results of a public survey which saw 93 per cent in favour of the new service.
At the moment, residents have to travel to a network of bottle banks to recycle their glass but Newark and Sherwood District Council was interested to find out whether residents would support a new service that collected their glass from outside their homes.
Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “We want to make recycling as simple and easy as possible.
"While many residents use our network of bottle banks, collecting glass from peoples’ homes will make it more convenient for them and boost our recycling rate. Residents have told us that they would value a kerbside glass recycling service so we’re going to introduce one.
“After the council has allocated the money we’ll be getting on with the job of organising the new service.
"We’ll be ordering some new vehicles, lots of new bins and working out all the operational details.
"Newark and Sherwood covers the largest area of any borough/district council in Nottinghamshire and we need to recognise that not everyone’s needs are the same.
"Introducing a new kerbside glass recycling scheme is something we’re committed to, it’s another demonstration of our commitment to becoming cleaner, safer and greener and we’ll be rolling the new service out just as soon as we can receive delivery of new trucks.”