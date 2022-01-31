Wayne Norrie has recently been confirmed as the Interim Chief Executive of the Mansfield-based Evolve Trust.

Evolve runs the Brunts, Bramble, Beech and Harlow Academy schools in Nottinghamshire.

The Harlow Academy special school, on Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood, hit the Chad headlines two weeks ago, when it closed due to ‘staffing issues’, it told parents by email, on Wednesday, January 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Norrie interim CEO of Evolve Trust

The unexpected closure happened the day after a two-day inspection by Ofsted.

The school had previously prompted a raft of complaints from parents whilst education chiefs had also raised concerns at the closure.

South Yorkshire-based Nexus Multi Academy Trust was then brought in to help the floundering school, and ‘superhead’ Luci Windle was appointed by Evolve as the Harlow Academy’s executive headteacher for the rest of the school year.

Luci Windle executive head brought in at Harlow Academy

The school then partially reopened last week, with the pupils, aged between 3 – 19, being asked to return on a rota basis.

However, the move met with further concerns with some parents deciding to hold their children back.

Now the Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, Wayne Norrie, has been appointed as Evolve’s interim CEO.

GAT, is a not for profit organisation which has 36 open academies educating approximately 17,000 pupils across seven local authority areas including Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire, Leicester City, Northamptonshire, Peterborough, Lincolnshire and Central Bedfordshire.

Mr Norrie told the Chad: “I am pleased to support The Evolve Trust as Interim CEO, while continuing in my current post as Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust.

"In this role, I will draw on my more than 25 years of teaching experience, 19 of which was in leadership positions, to support The Evolve Trust and its pupils, parents and staff.

He added "I firmly believe in the power of education to transform lives and am committed to ensuring that together, we foster a rich culture of collaboration that shares best practice and creates an environment in which all pupils can fulfil their potential.

“I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues across The Evolve Trust and building great schools for our children and families.”