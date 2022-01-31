The couple, both in their sixties, were pulled from the burning home by firefighters but were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services had been called to Forster Street, in Kirkby, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, January 29.

Crews from Hucknall, Mansfield, Eastwood, Chesterfield and Alfreton stations got the fire under control and extinguished it. Teams of firefighters had worked through the night to put out the flames.

Two people died at the scene

After the fire was under control, two crews from Ashfield remained on scene continuing to dampen down until around 4.40am.

Five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield Fire Station were used during the operation.

Councillor John Baird councillor for Greenwood and Summit visited the site of the fire, which was at a council house, yesterday to reassure residents.

He told the Chad today: "I visited the site of the fire on Forster Street yesterday to reassure residents and answer any question they might have.

Councillor John Baird

“Investigators are still continuing with their work at site.

"This is a tragic situation and both Councillor Warren Nuttall and myself would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the two people who died in the fire.”

In a statement today, area manager for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Bryn Coleman, said: "I would like to share my most sincere condolences with the family and friends of the individuals during this difficult time."My support also goes out to the personnel and agencies who attended this incident. I would like to praise and thank the crews for their quick work in extremely challenging conditions.""Our Fire Investigation team have been working to determine the cause of this fire. We will be linking in with the Coroner to complete the report.

"We will be in the area to reassure local residents from Tuesday 1 February. If you have any concerns about individuals in your community, I would urge you to arrange a free Safe and Well Visit by calling 0800 022 3235 or through our website www.notts-fire.gov.uk"