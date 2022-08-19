New interactive sandbox to help teach Nottinghamshire school children about impact of flooding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Augmented Reality Sandbox is now being used in schools to educate young people about the impacts of flooding.

The sandbox allows you to dig, move and shape the sand which is then brought to life by projected contour lines thanks to a sensor and projector.

When the sand is moved, the contour lines move with it allowing children to experience modelling flood risk management solutions in real time.

Simulated rain is created by simply holding a hand over the sandbox and it’s no surprise that this is a firm favourite with young people who then enjoy seeing the effects that their chosen landscape has on water flow.

It also gives children the chance to place their own model house in the sand where they feel it would be most protected from flooding.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for Transport and Environment, said: “What better way to educate young people about flooding than by giving them the opportunity to engage with the augmented reality sandbox.

“The sandbox teaches geographic concepts in a fun and interactive way and is used to discuss catchment characteristics and possible sustainable solutions.

“I would encourage all schools across Nottinghamshire to consider a visit from our Flood Risk Management Team and the augmented reality sandbox as we all know that early education can promote a wider understanding of flooding in the years to come.