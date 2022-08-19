Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After successfully hosting a stage start of the Tour of Britain in 2017 and a stage finish in 2018, Mansfield District Council will again host the festival finish for Stage Five of the race in Chesterfield Road Park on Thursday, September 8.

A Tour of Britain 'village' and festival, with food, drinks, stalls, and activities at the park will open at 11am with big screen coverage of the race, have-a-go BMX track, cycling themed family entertainment for the crowds and a nail biting finish-line dash for local schools to take part in.

Cycling fans will be able to meet their heroes after the first Tour of Britain riders cross the finish line outside the Civic Centre at around 3.15pm.

Adam Hill, Chief Executive Mansfield District Council, Adam Lewis of the Saint Piran Team and TOBi mascot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is also working with Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group and local businesses to welcome the competitors through that part of the district.

It is anticipated the peloton will enter Mansfield Woodhouse around 3pm. The main cheer point will be the grass area outside of the Coopers Arms beside the A60 where there will be family entertainment and food and drinks. There is also a viewing spot on Leeming Lane South.

In Warsop, knitters from Warsop Poppy Club are yarn bombing the route through the village where the Parish Council plans to have a temporary road closure next to the town hall to create an event space and cheer location. Warsop Wheelies will be giving a demonstration at another cheer point on the A60 in the village.

In Mansfield, Forest Town Community Council are putting up bunting and banners and members of St Alban's Church are laying on refreshments for those coming to cheer on the riders.

Debbie Williamson and fellow knitters are yarn bombing a bike in Forest Town, too, and putting out a post box topper to celebrate the event and dress the area.

Adam Hill, the council's chief executive, said: "This event is watched by millions worldwide on TV and so we really hope local people will work together to make their neighbourhoods look their absolute best.

"And do make time on the day to line the route and cheer on the competitors. Last time the Nottingham/Mansfield leg of the race was watched by 35,000 people and there will be a fantastic party atmosphere at Chesterfield Park and at other cheer points along the route in the district.

"We recommend people get to their preferred cheering spot before 2pm, to be in place and be sure of seeing the race, before the road closures are enforced.