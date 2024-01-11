New home for 'dumped' four-year-old dog hit by a van in Mansfield
Beauty’s Legacy — a charity run by volunteers who help reunite lost or stolen pets — helped raise money to cover vet costs for Luna, who was found injured in Mansfield after being hit by a van in December 2023.
The four-year-old greyhound was found by police officers after the accident.
Her former owner was allegedly uninterested in the welfare of the injured dog.
When assessed, Luna had a dislocation to her rear leg, a laceration to the front leg, a broken tooth and bruising following the incident.
Luna’s treatment equated to a hefty vet bill of more than £1,000 – raised through donations from the community.
The greyhound was cared for by Mansfield Vets4Pets over the Christmas period.
Lisa Dean, founder of Beauty’s Legacy, said Luna is recovering well despite her “horrific” injuries.
Lisa said: “We had the pleasure of visiting her after she had her second post op check from her orthopaedic surgeon.
“Her operation was successful and she is doing incredibly well, weight-bearing after three weeks, and will be able to start physio and hydro therapy in another three weeks.”
Luna is settling in well with her veterinary nurse, who has officially adopted the ‘loveable’ greyhound.
Lisa added: “The love they have for each other is evident.
“We will be forever grateful to the staff at Mansfield Vets4Pets for their part in saving Luna.
“And thank you to all you lovely people out there who donated money to pay for her surgery and treatment.”