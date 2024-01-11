An “abandoned” dog has made a positive recovery in her new home – just weeks after being hit by a van and left for dead in Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beauty’s Legacy — a charity run by volunteers who help reunite lost or stolen pets — helped raise money to cover vet costs for Luna, who was found injured in Mansfield after being hit by a van in December 2023.

The four-year-old greyhound was found by police officers after the accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her former owner was allegedly uninterested in the welfare of the injured dog.

Luna is now 'happy' and 'healthy' and she recovers from her injuries.

When assessed, Luna had a dislocation to her rear leg, a laceration to the front leg, a broken tooth and bruising following the incident.

Luna’s treatment equated to a hefty vet bill of more than £1,000 – raised through donations from the community.

The greyhound was cared for by Mansfield Vets4Pets over the Christmas period.

Luna is resting in her 'forever' home after being adopted by her veterinary nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Dean, founder of Beauty’s Legacy, said Luna is recovering well despite her “horrific” injuries.

Lisa said: “We had the pleasure of visiting her after she had her second post op check from her orthopaedic surgeon.

“Her operation was successful and she is doing incredibly well, weight-bearing after three weeks, and will be able to start physio and hydro therapy in another three weeks.”

Luna is settling in well with her veterinary nurse, who has officially adopted the ‘loveable’ greyhound.

Lisa added: “The love they have for each other is evident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be forever grateful to the staff at Mansfield Vets4Pets for their part in saving Luna.