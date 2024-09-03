New heritage plaque installed at home of wolf hunters in Mansfield Woodhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thanks to fundraising efforts a new heritage plaque has been unveiled at Wolfhunt House, which is thought to be the oldest property in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Wolfhunt House on High Street has a wealth of history as it was the place where the Wolf Hunters lived many centuries ago.

According to Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link, as far back as the mid 13th century, there is a record of wolves in Mansfield Woodhouse and in about 1250 Alan de Lorimer held a bovate of land at Mansfield Woodhouse and became the first Wolf Hunter.

His job included warning the local people when wolves were in the vicinity, by blowing a hunting horn.

The plaque unveiling at Wolfhunt House

He would also set traps to catch the wolves and before slaying them. The killing was done at close quarters by a billhook and spear and was very dangerous. It was forbidden to use a bow and arrow because the arrow could go astray.

The building as it stands today was created in the 18th century with additions made in the 19th century, but at its heart, is built from 7th century stone.

Well worn steps lead down to the cellars, where there is a salting trough for preserving meat, along with a bread oven.

So to mark its significance Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link launched a campaign to raise the funds needed, and thanks to generous donations they surpassed their target of £600, raising a total of almost £900.

Surplus funding will now be used to provide an autumn half term workshop for youngsters to find out more about the Wolfhunt man and how he kept families safe all those years ago.

And after many months of intensive work to achieve planning consent on the listed building and owner agreement to install the plaque, the unveiling took place on Friday, August 30, by the Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link, along with representation from The Old Mansfield Woodhouse Society, Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group and The Sheriff of Nottingham.

Joyce Bosjnak, chair of the Heritage Link, said: “This project demonstrates what can be achieved when community groups and committed individuals work together.”