23 fun photos of Mansfield pupils from across the years
By Shelley Marriott
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:05 BST
As children start back to school after the summer holidays we have decided to turn back the clock to bring you some photos from years gone by.
These photos from 2006 to2010 cover a range of fun events from D.A.R.E graduations to school plays and proms.
Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Five-a-day
Pupils at Park Junior School Shirebrook in 2008 made sure they got a healthy balanced diet as they tucked into a different piece of fruit each day as part of the schools Healthy lifestyles project. Children were encouraged to eat healthily and rewarded with healthy eating stickers by the dinner supervisors. Photo: m