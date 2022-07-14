New Health Studio and Community Room for people who don't like gyms now open in Mansfield

The new Innerva Health Studio was opened by Coun Andy Burgin, on behalf of the Executive Mayor, who in his speech remembered former Oak Tree Ward representative, Vaughan Hopewell, who passed away in June this year.

Coun Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure, who also tried out the power-assisted gym equipment in the studio, said: “The Health Studio with its power-assisted equipment will act as an entry point for people who are unsure about a traditional gym environment. It will give people the opportunity to improve their health and life outcomes.

“This will be a space for people to gather, to socialise and to exercise. Add in the new Community Room at Oak Tree, you have two excellent, much needed additions to this multi-award-winning leisure centre.

Brian Taylor, Coun Andy Burgin, Marie Clay, council leisure manager, Dave Evans, council head of Health and Communities and Adam Spooner, facility manager at Oak Tree.

“Coun Hopewell proudly served this Ward for over ten years, and I am certain he would have been very pleased with the development.

"On his behalf, I welcome the investment in services for the benefit of the local community here in Oak Tree Ward.”

Brian Taylor, chair of More Community Leisure Trust, which operates Oak Tree Leisure Centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “Seeing the Innerva power-assisted equipment in action and actually trying it myself, it’s easy to see this new addition to Oak Tree Leisure Centre becoming a big hit with local people eager to try something new when it comes to health and fitness. It’s the perfect place for the older generation to get active, or for those recovering from long-term health conditions.

David Heathcote, head of Business Development at Innerva, and Marie Clay, leisure manager for the council

“I’d encourage people who want to be more active, but don’t feel ready for a traditional gym to give the Health Studio a try.”

David Heathcote, head of Business Development at Innerva, said: “Since our rebrand in June this year, we were previously known as Shapemaster, the Oak Tree Leisure Centre Health Studio marks the first time in the UK that any facility has featured kit with the new Innerva branding, so it was a proud moment for me to see the machines unveiled.”