Mansfield school recognised for providing students with exceptional sports and dance opportunities

The School Games Mark, which is a government-led awards scheme facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, rewards and recognises schools for developing outstanding sporting provisions for all students.

Throughout the accreditation process, The Brunts Academy showcased its expansive sports offer and how it is continuing to provide students with a wide range of opportunities to become involved in different types of extracurricular sporting events.

It also highlighted the fantastic achievements of its students in a variety of different sports, such as notable successes in cross country, gymnastics and netball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top row, Eoghan Thorpe, Millie Gascoyne, Lauren Lowde, Ellouise Martin and Coral Jenkins and, bottom row, Harrison Shooter and Jasmine Tyers at Wimbledon

Further meeting the criteria, the Academy demonstrated its commitment to ensuring diversity and inclusion in its sports offering and how it encourages all students to be active.

As part of the award, the Academy’s PE department was also recognised for organising a range of exciting sporting trips which encourage students to take an active role in the sports they are playing, such as a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Wimbledon for the finals weekend.

Laura Lindsay, PE teacher, Physical Development and Wellbeing at The Brunts Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of our staff and students for this truly fantastic achievement. Our wonderful team has shown a real commitment to keeping young people active, while our students continue to show great enthusiasm to try their hand at every sport we offer.

Jasmine Tyers and Ellouise Martin with the Girls Wimbledon Final Winner, Liv Hovde.

“Providing opportunities for young people to engage in sport is vital to supporting their physical and mental wellbeing and this award is a real testament to our academy’s commitment to ensuring this.”

Carl Atkin, principal at The Brunts Academy, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Laura and our entire academy on achieving this award.

"Providing a wide range of physical education and extracurricular opportunities is vital in ensuring all our young people feel included and can experience all that sport has to offer.