Taking place during March and April of this year, the trust successfully filled six vacancies, four for the Mansfield constituency and two for Ashfield.

Two staff governors covering King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospitals were also elected.

More than 1,600 votes were cast by Trust members across the districts, and after the election on Monday, April 11, the following candidates were elected:

King's Mill Hospital

Public governors for Mansfield are: Janice Bramley, Michael Longdon, Ruth Scott and John Howard Wood, with public governors for Ashfield being Liz Barret and Jane Stubbings.

Staff governors for King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospitals, are Vikram Desai and Justin Wyatt.

Seats for the Trust’s Newark constituency were uncontested this year, so the current public governors Anne Mackie and Ian Holden will continue in their roles for Newark, alongside new governor Keith Blundell.

Governors play an important role in holding the Trust to account for the services it provides, as well as helping it deliver quality care to local communities.

They also hold non-executive directors to account for the performance of the board and represent the interests of Trust members and the public.

Claire Ward, Chair of the Board of Directors at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “I would like to say thank you to all the candidates who put their name forward in this election, and to all of the Trust members who used their voice and voted for the person they deemed most suitable to help us deliver the Trust’s vision of healthier communities and outstanding care for all in the coming years.

“I look forward to working with our newly-appointed governors, along with the rest of the Council of Governors. We are focussed on continuous improvement and our governors are vital to helping the whole organisation to achieve this.”