The recent Ashfield Big Spring Clean – now in its fifth year – saw tonnes of bagged side waste collected along with the regular bin collections.

The authority is now thanking residents for getting involved in the clean-up campaign.

Some 125 tonnes of waste – equivalent to a Boeing 757 - was collected when the ‘Flying Skips,’ bin lorries went on tour, visiting 64 locations across the district.

Tree planting – Coun Samantha Deakin, Coun Jason Zadrozny, Coun David Martin, and Coun Arnie Hankin join children from Jacksdale Primary School.

More than 100 volunteers also carried out community litter picks, collecting 122 bags of rubbish. The litter pickers included staff from Van Elle and Eon, and pupils from Jacksdale and Broomhill primary schools.

As part of the clean-up campaign, 22 primary schools were given free litter picking packs and 11 schools received wormeries to help compost food waste.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said: “This has been our most successful ‘Big Spring Clean’. We’ve received so much positive feedback from residents, and the impact the campaign has on resident’s lives is incredible.

Coun Samantha Deakin helps collect waste as part of the Big Spring Clean

"Not only does it positively impact people’s health and wellbeing, it also makes the district a cleaner, safer place to live and work.”

The way the council offers free bulky waste collections changed this year, with residents now being offered one free bulky waste collection (up to three items) each calendar year between April 1 to March 31.

Residents can also book a free collection based on where they live.

The new scheme started in April with Kirkby and rural areas, moving to the Hucknall area in next month, and Sutton in June.

Spring Clean - Coun Samantha Deakin and Coun Jason Zadrozny with council officers helping out at the Flying Skips

The rotation then starts again, giving all residents four months of the year, when they can book free, bulky waste collections.

To book a collection see www.ashfield.gov.uk/bulkywaste or call 0800 183 8484.

Councillor Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services said: “This year’s BIG Spring Clean has been fantastic and on top of that residents can now book their free bulky waste collection when it works for them.

“I would like to thank all the council officers involved in delivering the campaign, they worked above and beyond to ensure that all waste brought to the Flying Skips and left kerbside was collected.”