New funeral home opens up in Mansfield to serve grieving families

A Wass Funeral Directors officially cut the ribbon on its third premises in the area yesterday, July 12, joining the firm’s two other offices based on Priestsic Road in Sutton and Station Street in Kirkby.

The latest premises, on Chesterfield Road South, has seen a major transformation, from a charity shop to a state-of-the-art funeral home, ready to serve families in Mansfield and surrounding areas who have lost loved ones.

Managing director Paul Brown, who is also director of Mansfield Town Football Club, said he wants customers to feel comfortable in the new office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The works and transformation carried out on the new premises have taken a lot of time and effort from all involved to get it how I wanted.

“But I’m so pleased with the finished outcome and would like think that this can be a place where bereaved families can turn to and feel comfortable.”

The swanky new office has a welcoming reception area, funeral arrangement and quiet room and a chapel of rest to the rear.

It also has car parking to the front and the rear of the building.

Staff outside the new A.Wass funeral home on Chesterfield Road South.

A video of the office’s grand opening has received almost 4,000 views on social media over two days.

“We would like to thank everyone that has worked so hard on the premises to get it to this standard and quality,” Paul said.

“We are so pleased with the way our new funeral home looks and we're now ready to serve families in their time of need.”

A peek inside the new office.

Work to transform the office space was a long process.