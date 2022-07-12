Langwith family must raise £46,000 to keep son with health conditions living at home

George Appleyard has been described by his sister as a "happy boy" who is always blowing kisses.

George Appleyard suffers with numerous conditions including quadriplegic cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus, sleep disorder, epilepsy, global development delay, chronic lung, short bowel disease, bilateral hip dislocation, dystonic spasms and an abnormal vascular system.

Before reaching his eighth birthday, the youngster has already undergone 111 surgeries, suffered two strokes and a cardiac arrest.

George, who attends Whaley Thorns Primary School, currently lives with his parents and four siblings at their home on Portland Road.

But the family has recently been told that expensive alterations must be made to the house so he can continue to live there.

His sister Ashliegh Rodgers, 23, said: “As George gets older, it becomes less easy to carry him around like my mum does now.

“For him to continue to live at home safely we need a downstairs wet room and bedroom, ceiling hoist throughout the downstairs, all the doors widening for his wheelchair and ramped access to the front and back.

“The whole cost of this comes to more than £86,000 and, after qualifying for part-funding from the Government, this still leaves a shortfall of £46,000 that we need to find ourselves.”

The family could not imagine their daily life without ‘happy boy’ George who, his sister said, is always laughing.

“He’s different from most kids, he’s truly amazing,” Ashliegh said.

“He’s non-verbal but he does communicate in his own way. We understand when he’s saying one of our names and he will blow kisses to say yes.

“The house wouldn’t be the same without him and we all love him and care for him so much. You can always hear him laughing, blowing kisses or shouting at someone if he wants them to stay near him for longer.

“He really is just an amazing little boy – he’s always so happy and he’s so loved by everyone who knows him.”

The family and their close friends are calling on the wider community to help them find the money within the next few months.

Family friend Aleah Gibson, who set up an online fundraising page, said: “We would like to make this quite possibly the biggest fundraiser Langwith has ever seen and get as much money together as a community for this lovely family.

“Let’s do this for George!”

The page has raised just over £300 so far.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/georgefest.