New findings reveal the extent of bailiff use by Mansfield Council, as 5,056 debts were referred to bailiffs in 2022/23, with a council spokesperson stating that enforcement action is “always a last resort”.

Newly released figures from National Debtline and the Centre for Social Justice have revealed that Mansfield Council referred 5,056 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23, prompting renewed calls for improvements to be made to the council’s debt collection practices.

National Debtline, the free debt advice service run by the charity, Money Advice Trust, has written to the Mayor of Mansfield urging the council to commit to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts.

Mansfield Council figures, revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request, show the authority referred 5,056 debts to bailiffs in the 2022/23 financial year – a 13 per cent increase on pre-pandemic levels in 2018/19.

The charity says that bailiff use remains “too high”, with action needed to improve collection practices so that fewer debts are sent to bailiffs in the first place.

Across England and Wales, 2.71 million debts were referred to bailiffs by councils during 2022/23 – broadly unchanged on pre-pandemic levels (2.65 million in 2018/19).

Mansfield Council is one of 41 per cent of local authorities which has increased its overall use of bailiffs in that time.

The findings, based on Freedom of Information requests to local authorities, form part of wider research into council tax debt and collection practices published by the Centre for Social Justice, which reveals that 1.3 million households fell behind on their council tax bill in 2022/23.

Bailiffs, known officially as ‘enforcement agents’, have the right to visit a property and can remove and sell goods to repay certain debts, including council tax arrears, parking penalty charge notices and other debts.

National Debtline is calling for "national changes” from the government to help reduce and reform bailiff action, including through new ring-fenced funding for councils to provide 100 per cent Council Tax Support schemes for those on the lowest incomes.

Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity operating National Debtline, said: “I would urge anyone in Mansfield struggling with their finances to get in touch with National Debtline as soon as possible.

“Our expert advisers provide free, impartial support and can help residents make a plan whatever their circumstances.”

Residents can access free debt advice on 0808 808 4000 or at www.nationaldebtline.org

A Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “Enforcement action is always a last resort when we are dealing with debt collection, as there is a cost to the council also for proceeding down this route.

“A person will have received a minimum of three letters of correspondence from us, including a summons to court, before it is sent to a collection agency.

“In each of those correspondences, we encourage people to engage with us and understand the level of support that may be available to them.

“When comparing the figures with the pandemic years, it is important to note that we did not undertake any kind of enforcement action under direct advice from the government.

“So, naturally after the pandemic, the figures will be higher when compared to this time period.

“We also welcome the National Debtline’s campaign lobbying for changes to reduce and reform bailiff action.”