Warsop woman told police to “f*** off” when they gave her a breath test

A “volatile” Warsop woman told police officers to “f*** off” when they asked her to provide a breath sample, a court has heard.

Police saw Kelsey Dyson driving her Kia around a corner “at speed” with no lights on just before midnight on August 13, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

They caught up with her on Church Road and saw her braking heavily when turning into Eastlands Lane.

When she got out of the car she was “”staggering around,” “agitated and erratic,” and was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

On the way to the police station “she was angry one minute and calm the next,” said Ms Allsop.

Dyson, aged 34, began telling the officers to f*** off and refused to provide a specimen of breath.

Officers described her as “extremely angry”, and her volatile behaviour indicated a high level of impairment, the court heard.

Ian Pridhan, mitigating, said Dyson, of previous good character, has been off work from her job as a community carer because of mental health problems and was "struggling to cope."

“She fully agrees with the account given,” he said. “She is deeply ashamed. The incident was totally out of character.

"She is hopeful her mental health condition will be correctly diagnosed and the correct treatment will be prescribed.”

Dyson, of Sherwood Street, Warsop, admitted failing to provide a specimen when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Sentencing was adjourned until October 1 for probation reports and an interim driving ban was imposed until then.