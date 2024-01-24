Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival will run across June and will include a diverse cultural mix of theatre performances, art workshops, film showings, live music, a children’s writing competition and an art exhibition.

Everyone from across the borough can get involved and showcase their skills and interests in a summer of arts.

The funding bid was put together through a community committee, made up of Broxtowe Council officers, members and local people who have expertise in different cultural sectors.

Organisers will now begin putting the full arrangements together, which will include events at a range of indoor venues and outdoor public spaces including:

Performing Arts: An hour long theatrical performance, using creative writing and performance-based workshops to amplify and empower marginalized voices and under-represented members of the community.

Film: A mini film festival featuring the winners from April’s Beeston Film Festival, tours of a community cinema and film-making workshops.

Literature: Awards and exhibition for the annual DH Lawrence Children’s Writing Competition.

Music: Pop-up classical, jazz and contemporary musical performances in indoor and outdoor spaces across Broxtowe by professional, amateur and youth musicians, and an afternoon of live music by local performers on an outdoor stage.

Visual arts: Art workshops and an open to all arts competition resulting in a physical and online exhibition at the festival.

Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun Teresa Cullen (Lab), chair of the community committee, said: “This is such a significant amount of funding and such an exciting opportunity for us in Broxtowe.

"The festival will bring the best of Broxtowe cultural groups and artists to venues across the breadth of the borough.

"It will also be a really important way for us to break down barriers between areas of our local community, raise awareness of issues like disability and mental health through cultural performances and be accessible for people for all backgrounds.

"We’ll be sharing more details about how to get involved very soon.”