New exhibition delves into Eastwood author's difficult relationship with publishers

The ‘Editing DH Lawrence’ exhibition will be on show in the Gallery Space at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood from February 2 until May 27.

Lawrence is an iconic figure in British literature but also one of the most controversial.

He struggled with publishers throughout his career to express himself in the form he wanted and the exhibition showcases some of his unusual ways of overcoming this.

While Lawrence never gave up on mainstream publishing, he used private publications when needed.

Lawrence also paid great attention to the design involved in his private publications.

He designed his own iconic phoenix emblem for the cover of some of his editions. That is why today, the phoenix emblem can be found all over Eastwood.

“Lawrence used printers in Paris and Florence to privately publish his more controversial work,” said Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer at the DH Birthplace Museum.

“These days, authors can use the internet, they can publish digitally and through things like social media they can get their works and message into the public domain."

'Editing DH Lawrence' is curated by manuscripts, special collections and Dr Andrew Harrison, director of the DH Lawrence Research Centre in the School of English at the University of Nottingham, with contributions by Emeritus Professor John Worthen.

This is a second chance to see exhibition material curated for an exhibition at Nottingham’s Lakeside Arts in 2022.