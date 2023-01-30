OIiver's Pub and Kitchen, in Eastwood, has just reopened again following a major revamp.

Landlord Kane Oliver and his family have run the pub since 2017, bringing it back into use from a derelict building.

The latest improvements were carried out following a consultation with the local community in Eastwood last year and their ideas have been taken on board.

Landlord Kane Oliver at OIiver's Pub and Kitchen in Eastwood after the makeover.

The bar has been completely re-decorated with new lighting and there is also a new snug area in the popular town eaterie – with bucket chairs to sink into and new furniture throughout.

Mr Oliver said: “Our customers are delighted with the transformation and I’d like to thank them for working with us on it.

“We wanted to encourage local people to come and enjoy the venue in a relaxed and comfortable environment with our new tables and chairs.

“We have also completely re-designed our cocktail menu, working with our loyal customers.”

Mr Oliver said the venue now has a brand new food menu and customers are being treated to discounts.

He added: “We've just employed new chefs from Eastwood who have worked with customers to produce a brand new food menu.

“We realise that with the cost of living crisis at the moment, going out to pubs is a luxury not everyone can afford. So we decided to give something back to our local community.

“That’s why staff and I went out and delivered our residents’ cards personally.

“This allows the residents of Eastwood to come into Olivers Pub and kitchen and get discounts off food and drinks.

“We have always wanted to help the local community so throughout the last year we have held lots of different events to help support the community.

“This includes giving our marquee free of charge to events and to the craft group attending on a weekly basis.

“We’ve also held markets in the pub for local crafters to sell their wares.

“We’ve got loads of fantastic events planned for 2023.

