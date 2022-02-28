The Mother Earth shop on Toothill Lane opened just before Christmas, but within a matter of weeks its front window has been smashed by vandals.

The zero waste environmental shop is a new venture by 44-year-old Tara Cooper.

Hardworking mum-of-four Tara started the earth-friendy business to encourage more Mansfield residents to do their bit for the environment by offering a plastic free shopping experience.

She estimates the cost of replacing the shop window will leave the business out of pocket by several hundred pounds.

The green shop encourages customers to bring their own containers to refill and sells kitchen store cupboard items. It aims to save on packaging and plastic waste.

Tara sells a range of items from flour, rice, pasta, nuts, sugar and dried fruits, even a vegan Pick n Mix. She sells household cleaning and personal hygiene products, washing powder, antibacterial spray, shampoos, conditioner, dishwasher liquid and much more.

All of the products are vegan, cruelty free, chemical free and made with natural ingredients, with many of the items being locally sourced.

Tara, who previously ran Not Just Desserts, also offers home-made takeaway vegan cakes and other sweet treats.

She said: “It is just very disappointing, when you are trying to do something positive and different for Mansfield, to help the environment then to have something like this happen soon after launching the business.

"We have worked very hard make this shop into a pleasant place where local people can come and enjoy shopping, knowing they are doing something good for the environment.

"I don’t know how much exactly it will cost to reapir the window, undoubtedly it will probably be at least several hundred pounds, which is a lot of money when you are just trying to make a start with a new business.

"It makes you feel angry and frustrated, but I am not the only one who has had windows smashed in the area recently. It seems to be happening all the time.

Other shops including the King Kebab shop on nearby Leeming Street also had its window broken, in a spearate incident, when a brawl broke on the street.

