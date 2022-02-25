Nationally, there were 320,341 positive cases in the week ending February 17, a 26% fall from the week before – the lowest number since November 30, last year.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 17, at 975.4 cases per 100,000 residents. This was followed by Scotland, with 789 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests, and people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

In Mansfield District Council wards, the Covid-19 case rates (per 100,000 cases) have been published for the week up to February 17.

Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill recorded 245.2 cases per 100,000 people, in the latest figures in the week up to February 17, down from 594.1 cases per 100,000 in the previous week (to February 10) – a percentage drop of -58.7.

Meanwhile, the only area to see a rise was Market Warsop, which saw am increase of 13.3 percent cases, on the previous week, up from 241.6 cases (per 100,000 up to February 10) to 273.8 (up to February 17.)

You can see here the latest case rates, rise and falls in Mansfield wards.

Grange Farm and Ladybrook recorded 436.8 cases per 100,000 in the week up to February 17, a figure down from 465.2 in the previous week, to February 10, a -6.1 percent drop.

Forest Town and Newlands recorded 338.6 cases per 100,000 in the week up February 17, a figure which has now reduced from 516.7 in the previous week to February 10, a - 34.5 percentage drop.

Eakring and Ling Forest recorded 333 cases per 100,000 in the week up February 17, a figure down from 423.8 in the week up to February 10, a - 21.4 percent drop.

Abbott Road and Pleasley Hill recorded 330.1 cases per 100,000 in the week up February 17, a figure down from 624.9 in the week up to February 10, -47.2 percent drop.