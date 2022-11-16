New daily flight from East Midlands Airport to Newquay-Cornwall launching next year

Supporting the calls of many Midlands and Cornish travellers, the new daily flights by Eastern Airways will commence on Friday, February 10, in time for the half-term break.

With a flight time of one hour and 20 minutes, it will save almost 10 hours compared with a return trip by car, bus or train.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways commercial director, said: “This is a major step in growing connectivity to the Cornwall base and the only Midlands service to the South-West of England.

“Adding the new destination of Newquay, this significantly improves access to the UK staycation destination of choice.

“We want to ensure the right services are being offered, given Eastern Airways is all about supporting the regions of the UK, connecting people and places, so growing our Cornish network and capacity is a crucial part of increasing connectivity and aiding economic recovery to both business and the UK’s vital tourism sector where sustainable.”

Steve Griffiths, East Midlands Airport managing director, said: “With a flight time of 80 minutes, it will be so much quicker to reach one of the most beautiful coastlines in the UK and will be welcome news to the thousands of people in this region who regularly make the almost 300-mile trip to Cornwall for holidays.”

