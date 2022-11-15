Hardwick Hall near Mansfield is among the top 10 National Trust sites according to tricycle provider

If you’re looking for new places to adventure to this winter, one of UK’s the leading tricycle providers, Jorvik Tricycles, has whittled down the National Trusts hundreds of historic buildings, gardens, parks, castles, monuments and nature reserves to just a few favourites.

In order to determine the top ten National Trust sites, Jorvik Tricycles looked at the estimated monthly google searches for every site across the UK.

And Hardwick Hall took the number five spot.

Hardwick Hall is among the top ten National Trust sites in the UK

Hardwick Hall, in Doe Lea Chesterfield has 41,000 estimated monthly google searches.

As well as it’s extraordinary architecture and interior, the estate is bright with blossom during the Spring and throughout the Autumn the fruit orchids are full with apples, damsons and pears.

You’re also able to get a birds-eye view of Hardwick Hall, as their roof tours have made a return. This unique experience allows you to see the magnificent grounds from the top of the Elizabethan mansion.

The National Trust is a charity that aims to preserve our heritage by caring for and protecting our historic properties and expansive green spaces. They rely on income from membership fees, donations and revenue from visitor entry tickets, tea rooms, holiday cottages and other commercial operations.