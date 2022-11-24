The Cubbie, at The Samworth Church Academy, was designed by husband-and-wife team, David and Diane McIntyre, who wanted to support autistic children within education through personalised sensory regulation, developing an immersive space with sound and vision tailored to suit each student.

Jack Durose, a Year 9 student at the Sherwood Hall Road school, has already been using the Cubbie.

He said: “I use the Cubbie when I feel upset about something. It helps by giving me time to think by myself and to calm down.

Students, staff and special guests at the official opening of The Samworth Church Academy’s Cubbie

“I like it because there are many options to use. One of my favourites is the Japanese Garden, which is a waterfall with cherry blossom trees and little bugs around the water.

“The lights can change colour and I like using the ocean blue. I sit on a swing chair and gently rock and I also like to imagine, and change the song to one I recognise, which is fun.”

Adam Cave, academy special educational needs and disabilities co-ordinator, said: “Use of the Cubbie is allowing dysregulated students to spend more time in lessons and less time sensory seeking, or avoiding areas round the building that they find more stressful.

Jack Durose, year 9, is already a fan of the benefits of The Cubbie at The Samworth Church Academy