Neil Clemerson has supported children’s learning at Greenwood Primary and Nursery School in many subjects over the years, but all the children knew that it was the maths lessons that were a particular favourite.

Sarah Gilbody, deputy headteacher, says the staff and children will miss ‘Mr. C’ as he is known.

She said: “Mr Clemerson has been a part of Greenwood for ten years as a learning mentor. He has brought laughter and learning to our school throughout this time.

Neil Clemerson on his final day at Greenwood Primary and Nursery School

“His favourite subject is maths, and he was brilliant at breaking down any maths problem in a way all pupils would follow and understand.

“He made learning fun and accessible for us all and we wish him the best of luck and will miss him so much.”

Mr Clemerson, who is taking up a new career as a driving instructor, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of so many wonderful children’s’ learning journey.

"I have had the best ten years at Greenwood. I wish the whole Greenwood family the best for the future and remember, ‘everything and anything is achievable, reach for the stars’.”

Greenwood Primary and Nursery School in Sutton Middle Lane, Kirkby, is part of the Flying High Trust.

The Trust was founded in 2012 and has steadily grown to 30 schools in the primary phase across Nottingham City, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.