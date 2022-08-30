New construction taster course designed for women launched at Mansfield college

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Entry into Trades programme, which has been designed in partnership with the Women’s Trade Network, will run two days a week over 12 weeks and will enable any women over the age of 19 and not in full-time education, the opportunity to take theory and practical lessons at the college’s construction centre based on Julia’s Way, Kirkby.

For the women in construction programme’s tutor Heidi Rhodes, switching careers to work in this sector is nothing new.

On leaving school Heidi worked as a veterinary nurse and after that she joined the army. After leaving the army she began teaching animal care and moved to work at West Nottinghamshire College in a support capacity.

Due to her passion for practical work, Heidi moved to the college’s construction campus and it was there she decided to work more closely in the trades and became a technician for painting and decorating team.

She said: “I achieved qualifications at the construction campus and expanded from there. I got my multi-skills qualification which enabled me to teach in the multi-skills trades and I’m now working towards the Level 2 plastering course.

“During my time at the college I’ve noticed more ladies coming into the construction trades and this multi-skills qualification is brilliant if you’re unsure of which trade you’d like to specialise in. It gives you a good taste for the different types of work available and from this qualification you can then go on to a Level 2 and specialise in that area.”

Assistant principal in construction, Phil Clark, said: “This is a really fabulous opportunity for women to come along and get a feel for the first steps in a range of construction trades. In a sector which is increasingly seeing women fulfil rewarding career ambitions, there’s never been a better time to experience this short course.