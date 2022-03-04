New chief executive for Sherwood Forest Hospitals is 'delighted and extremely privileged' to have been appointed
The new chief executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals has been appointed.
Paul Robinson, who has been interim chief executive since September last year, takes up the position permanently.
Paul joined #TeamSFH in May 2015 and has worked in the NHS for more than 30 years.
Paul said: “I am delighted and extremely privileged to have been chosen to lead Sherwood Forest.
“I am proud of the quality of care we provide to patients and their families and I am now looking forward to continuing to support everyone in #TeamSFH as they continue their excellent work.
“My role now is to help all colleagues maintain their focus on even better outcomes for patients and improving the health and wellbeing of our local communities in an open and transparent culture where everyone has a voice.”
Claire Ward, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chair, said: “I am delighted Paul has been successful and he will be continuing to lead our hospitals as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and focus on the challenges ahead as a leading member within Nottinghamshire’s new Integrated Care System.
“I look forward to working with him as we work ever more closely with our local health and social care partners in the new landscape for health and social care in Nottinghamshire.”
