New chat function by Nottinghamshire Police has already helped thousands of people

A live chat advisor

Live Chat gives you the power to report non-emergency matters and gain the advice you need from a highly-trained call handler.

It opens up a new way to communicate with the force and offers the public a digital alternative to the popular 101 number.

Superintendent Suk Verma, head of contact management for Nottinghamshire Police, said he was delighted with the successful launch and urged people to consider using Live Chat instead of the phone whenever it was appropriate.

He said: “Live Chat is a digital 101 which offers the public a quick and convenient way of interacting with the contact centre through the force's website for non-emergency matters.

"It opens up a new way for people to communicate with Nottinghamshire Police and means we may be able to give access to some people who might not otherwise have contacted us."

Live Chat appears as an icon in the bottom right hand corner of the force’s website and is available between 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.

When people click on the icon, a chat box opens and allows them to engage in text conversations with operators in the contact centre, providing a human touch without having to pick up the phone.

Supt Verma said: "It works in much the same way as live chat functions people may be familiar using on shopping websites where they can ask people for help before they buy something.

“In our case, we can guide them through the process of reporting a crime, or tell them how to find a form or advice.

“It is particularly useful for vulnerable groups such as the deaf community, those with neurodiversity issues and people who may be more comfortable on Live Chat because English is not their first language.

“Other people may not be comfortable picking up the phone to speak to the police but would be happy to make use of Live Chat to make contact with us.”