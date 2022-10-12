Scott MacKechnie brings years of experience working within the child and adult safeguarding arena.

Scott said: “I’m passionate about protecting vulnerable people and I’m keen to bring my experience and skills to help safeguard adults in Nottinghamshire.

“My priorities are to work with our partners to ensure we provide the best possible service for local people, but also to hear the voices of people with lived experience.

Scott MacKechnie has been appointed the new chair of the Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Adults Board (NSAB)

"I am also keen to provide the right amount of scrutiny and accountability to deliver the Board’s strategic plan on behalf of vulnerable adults, their families and carers.”

Scott replaces Allan Breeton, who has served as chair of NSAB since its inception 12 years ago. Allan led the partnership through the implementation of the Care Act and its subsequent impact upon safeguarding adults, ensuring that Nottinghamshire was well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

Melanie Williams, corporate director for Adult Social Care and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Scott brings with him significant experience of leading partnership approaches to safeguard people and I look forward to his challenge and support to ensure vulnerable people in Nottinghamshire are at the heart of what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to pay tribute to Allan Breeton for his dedication to safeguarding over the past 12 years.