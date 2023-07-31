New care complex for vulnerable young people in Sutton given green light

The plans for the buildings on Alfreton Road will see two detached empty houses turned into a joint complex.

The site is close to three existing care homes and sheltered accommodation facilities, including Adams House, The Hollies and Sherwood House.

The proposal was put forward by Hazelmont Care, which has previously opened similar facilities for vulnerable young people.

In documents, it says the site will offer a “safe and stable home life during their younger years”, so they can live independent lives as adults.

Once open, as many as seven young people aged eight to 18 will be cared for at the new site.

The documents said: “For various reasons, they are unable to live with their parents and are in recovery from past emotional trauma.

“This facility will provide a safe and nurturing home environment for a maximum of seven young people, supported by dedicated carers who will be with them throughout their waking hours.”

Each home will be converted and upgraded for care facilities and act as a fixed home for the young people.

The shared garden and outdoor spaces will also be improved.

The provider said: “This will provide them with further opportunities for interaction with other young people, aiding the development of interpersonal skills, and building of confidence.”

The complex is set to include bedrooms, some en-suite bathrooms, kitchens, dining rooms, lounges, utility space, offices and a ‘snug’.

Entrance and exit into the complex will then operate on a one-way system, with eight parking spaces created.

The plans were granted conditional permission by Ashfield District Council’s planning committee on July 28.

Following a number of concerns in relation to the new care facility’s security measures, a condition of the approval is that details of gates are to be submitted by the company.

A few members of the public also raised concerns about noise, which were considered by the council.